State epidemiologist, Dr. Tom Safranek, says tick-related illnesses _ including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever _ can be serious. He and other health officials recommend dressing in long-sleeve shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, as well as using a DEET bug repellent or permethrin-treated clothing.
