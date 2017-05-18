Middlesex London Health Unit warns of...

Middlesex London Health Unit warns of uptick in tick populations

14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

With many Londoners hoping to spend part or all of the long weekend outdoors, the Middlesex London Health Unit is out with a warning. Jeremy Hogeveen, vector-borne disease co-ordinator, confirms they're currently seeing an uptick in the amount of ticks being submitted to the Health Unit .

