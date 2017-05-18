Middlesex London Health Unit warns of uptick in tick populations
With many Londoners hoping to spend part or all of the long weekend outdoors, the Middlesex London Health Unit is out with a warning. Jeremy Hogeveen, vector-borne disease co-ordinator, confirms they're currently seeing an uptick in the amount of ticks being submitted to the Health Unit .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC