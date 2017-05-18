Meet Mr. Wolfe: Liverpool's 'husky man'
You've probably seen them walking all over town: Robert Wolfe, with his three pure-bred huskies attached to his belt loops. Wolfe is known as the "husky man," and, until New Year's Eve, he had four of the dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC