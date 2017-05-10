Lyme disease numbers on the rise

Black-legged and deer ticks have spread into new areas across the country, carrying Lyme disease into places where it didn't exist 20 years, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that about 30,000 U.S. residents are infected with Lyme disease each year, but notes that underreporting could put the actual count at 300,000 cases.

