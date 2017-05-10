Lyme disease numbers on the rise

Lyme disease numbers on the rise

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Black-legged and deer ticks have spread into new areas across the country, carrying Lyme disease into places where it didn't exist 20 years, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that about 30,000 U.S. residents are infected with Lyme disease each year, but notes that underreporting could put the actual count at 300,000 cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. 23 hr Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May 7 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr 11 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr 11 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC