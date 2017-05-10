Letter: We need to be more aware of L...

Letter: We need to be more aware of Lyme disease

I was glad to see Wallace Baine's article on Austin Twohig's bicycle ride to alert the public about the danger of Lyme disease and to raise funds for LymeLight. Lyme disease is usually characterized as occurring mostly in the east and easily cured by a couple of weeks of antibiotic treatment.

