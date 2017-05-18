Learn all you need to know about ticks

12 hrs ago

The West Milford Health Department, in conjunction with Chilton Medical Center, will be having a Lyme disease and Tick borne diseases panel on Thursday, June 8. Not only can a bite from a tick transmit Lyme disease but ticks carry other diseases as well. Learn how to protect yourself from ticks, be able to recognize the symptoms of a tick borne disease, and more.

