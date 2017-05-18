Learn all you need to know about ticks
The West Milford Health Department, in conjunction with Chilton Medical Center, will be having a Lyme disease and Tick borne diseases panel on Thursday, June 8. Not only can a bite from a tick transmit Lyme disease but ticks carry other diseases as well. Learn how to protect yourself from ticks, be able to recognize the symptoms of a tick borne disease, and more.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
