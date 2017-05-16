Jacobs announces action on Lyme disea...

Jacobs announces action on Lyme disease legislation

New York State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-60th, announced the passage of a trio of bills that strengthen the state's efforts to combat Lyme and tick-borne diseases. Jacobs, a member of the Senate Task Force on Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases, was a co-sponsor of the bills that were approved, and said he believes the legislation will be instrumental in implementing the task force's goals of improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

