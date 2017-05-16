Jacobs announces action on Lyme disease legislation
New York State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-60th, announced the passage of a trio of bills that strengthen the state's efforts to combat Lyme and tick-borne diseases. Jacobs, a member of the Senate Task Force on Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases, was a co-sponsor of the bills that were approved, and said he believes the legislation will be instrumental in implementing the task force's goals of improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|Mon
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC