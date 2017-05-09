It's tick season: Here's what you nee...

It's tick season: Here's what you need to know

20 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

We've just entered the time of year when people are most likely to be bit and infected by ticks. From May through July - as both tick activity and the amount of time people and pets spend outdoors tend to peak - people get more tick bites and tick-borne diseases than any other time of year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

