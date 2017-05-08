It's mosquito, tick season in Ohio: Tips to 'fight the bite'

The Ohio Department of Health is urging to "fight the bite" and take precautions to lower your risk for bites from mosquitoes and ticks which can carry the West Nile virus, Zika virus and Lyme disease. Mosquitoes are most prominent in Ohio May through October, and are known to carry the West Nile virus; 17 cases were reported in the state last year.

