It's mosquito, tick season in Ohio: Tips to 'fight the bite'
The Ohio Department of Health is urging to "fight the bite" and take precautions to lower your risk for bites from mosquitoes and ticks which can carry the West Nile virus, Zika virus and Lyme disease. Mosquitoes are most prominent in Ohio May through October, and are known to carry the West Nile virus; 17 cases were reported in the state last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC