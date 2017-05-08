It's mosquito, tick season in Ohio: T...

It's mosquito, tick season in Ohio: Tips to 'fight the bite'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Ohio Department of Health is urging to "fight the bite" and take precautions to lower your risk for bites from mosquitoes and ticks which can carry the West Nile virus, Zika virus and Lyme disease. Mosquitoes are most prominent in Ohio May through October, and are known to carry the West Nile virus; 17 cases were reported in the state last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May 7 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr 11 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr 11 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? (Oct '16) Jan '17 deb 2
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC