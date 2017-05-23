Health Department: Record number of L...

Health Department: Record number of Lyme disease cases on Staten Island

A record high number of new cases of Lyme disease were reported on Staten Island last year, the city Health Department has confirmed. According to the Health Department, a total of 93 new cases of Lyme disease were reported in 2016, the largest number of annual cases in the borough The Health Department plans to beef up tick surveillance efforts in the borough this summer, from two sites to 13, including several of Staten Island's largest parks.

Chicago, IL

