Find a tick? Submit it to Alberta's surveillance program
Albertans who find a tick on themselves or their pets this summer might be tempted to throw it away, but the Alberta government is instead asking people to hold on to the bugs and submit them for testing for Lyme disease. Test results show the types of ticks that can carry the Lyme disease bacteria have not established populations in Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC