Find a tick? Submit it to Alberta's surveillance program

Albertans who find a tick on themselves or their pets this summer might be tempted to throw it away, but the Alberta government is instead asking people to hold on to the bugs and submit them for testing for Lyme disease. Test results show the types of ticks that can carry the Lyme disease bacteria have not established populations in Alberta.

