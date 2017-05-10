Fears Of Ticks-Borne Disease - Powassan
Susan Scutti, of CNN reports, this potentially life-threatening virus is carried and transmitted by three types of ticks, including the deer tick that transmits Lyme disease. Over the past decade, 75 cases have been reported in the northeastern states and the Great Lakes region, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
