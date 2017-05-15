Experts warn summer will bring more ticks, deadly Powassan virus

A deer tick is seen under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. A deer tick is seen under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Scientists have a double-shot of bad news about ticks: There's a new, and potentially fatal, tick-borne illness called Powassan, and this summer looks like it might be one of the worst on record for an increase in the tick population. "Tick-borne diseases are on the rise, and prevention should be on everyone's mind, particularly during the spring and summer, and early fall when ticks are most active," said Rebecca Eisen.

