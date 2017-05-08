Experts warn of new tick-borne illnes...

Experts warn of new tick-borne illness that attacks the brain

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRG

Experts are warning about a new virus spread by ticks that attacks the brain. It leads to death or disability in 60 percent of confirmed cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May 7 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr 11 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr 11 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? (Oct '16) Jan '17 deb 2
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC