Experts warn of new tick-borne illness that attacks the brain
Experts are warning about a new virus spread by ticks that attacks the brain. It leads to death or disability in 60 percent of confirmed cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC