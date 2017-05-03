Experts warn of lesser-known tick dis...

Experts warn of lesser-known tick disease, Powassan Virus

Tick numbers are on the rise in Canada, putting more Canadians on the lookout for Lyme disease. But a more serious tick-borne disease may be emerging -- one that many have never heard of -- that could pose an even bigger threat.

