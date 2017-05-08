Doctors warn of Lyme disease risks fo...

Doctors warn of Lyme disease risks for upcoming season

Dr. Gary Middleton, a physician at Forme Urgent Care in White Plains, is already warning residents that Westchester is one of the most prevalent places in the country for Lyme disease. Doctors say it takes about 36 hours for a tick to bite and for Lyme disease to get into the bloodstream.

