Doctors: Ticks, Lyme disease appearing early this year
Doctors are warning that they're seeing early cases of Lyme disease and symptoms that could possibly be Lyme disease already this year. Ken Goldberg at AFC Urgent Care in Norwalk says patients have been showing up since April, saying they've had tick bites and suffering symptoms like severe headache and achy joints.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
