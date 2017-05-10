Doctors: Ticks, Lyme disease appearin...

Doctors: Ticks, Lyme disease appearing early this year

Doctors are warning that they're seeing early cases of Lyme disease and symptoms that could possibly be Lyme disease already this year. Ken Goldberg at AFC Urgent Care in Norwalk says patients have been showing up since April, saying they've had tick bites and suffering symptoms like severe headache and achy joints.

