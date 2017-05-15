Could 2017 be the worst tick season ever? Read Story Ashley Smith
Tick season is upon us, and this summer looks like it might be one of the worst on record. "The numbers stay high just from the mild winter," says entomologist Jack Horsley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|Mon
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC