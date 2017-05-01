Column: Bad season ahead for Lyme dis...

Column: Bad season ahead for Lyme disease

This could be a bad year for Suffolk County for Lyme disease - the malady that residents of the Island and the county were numbered among the earliest victims. "Forbidding Forecast for Lyme disease in the Northeast," was the title of a report last month on National Public Radio's "Morning Edition."

