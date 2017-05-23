*ALERT* Deadly Virus Sweeping the Nation
Medical professionals are raising an alarm over a new, potentially deadly virus spreading across the country that will only get worse during the summer, with doctors stressing caution. The Powassan virus is a tick-borne illness spread by the same ticks that carry Lyme disease, which is famous for being extremely difficult to diagnose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC