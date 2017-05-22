After wet winter, NorCal tick season should be intense
Northern California tick season is in full-swing, and the creepy crawlers will be out in droves after a rainy winter. While ticks are active year-round in California, their numbers peak from April to June, and the tiny arachnids are nearly impossible to avoid when outside, says Wendy Adams, the research grant director at the Bay Area Lyme Foundation .
