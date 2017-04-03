Yolanda Hadid's not ready to start dating again
The 53-year-old model split from her 63-year-old husband David Foster in December 2015 but is currently too "shy" to mingle with other men. Plus Yolanda insists she is too busy to look for love as she is modelling again and she is focused on keeping well while she is in remission with Lyme disease.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Mar 31
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
