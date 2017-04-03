Yolanda Hadid's not ready to start da...

Yolanda Hadid's not ready to start dating again

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

The 53-year-old model split from her 63-year-old husband David Foster in December 2015 but is currently too "shy" to mingle with other men. Plus Yolanda insists she is too busy to look for love as she is modelling again and she is focused on keeping well while she is in remission with Lyme disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Mar 31 Heal yourself 171
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC