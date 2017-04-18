With Lyme-Carrying Ticks On The Rise, Darien Health Dept. Remains Vigilant
With more and more ticks with Lyme disease being discovered across Connecticut this year, and warnings from the state that a higher abundance of infected ticks can be expected this season, the Darien Health Department is maintaining constance surveillance and reminding residents to be vigilant. The Health Department accepts ticks and submits them to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station for testing.
