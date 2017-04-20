What you need to know about ticks in ...

What you need to know about ticks in the Netherlands

The number of ticks in the Netherlands has increased in April, meaning that people who go out on trips to the dunes, forests, woods or other green areas, must be extra careful to avoid getting bitten. Every year, 1,3 million people are bitten by ticks.

