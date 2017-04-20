What you need to know about ticks in the Netherlands
The number of ticks in the Netherlands has increased in April, meaning that people who go out on trips to the dunes, forests, woods or other green areas, must be extra careful to avoid getting bitten. Every year, 1,3 million people are bitten by ticks.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Mar 31
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
