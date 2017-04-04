We're on the brink of an epic Lyme disease outbreak

A bumper crop of acorns could be putting the US on the brink of an unprecedented outbreak of Lyme disease, experts warn. An estimated 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, but the illness is now on path to being the worst in 2017, according to Rick Ostfeld, a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York.

