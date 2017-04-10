'Very bad tick year' expected for Ala...

'Very bad tick year' expected for Alabama in 2017, climate change a factor

"I would say this is going to be a very bad tick year because it was a very mild winter," said Tim Sellati, chair of Southern Research's Infectious Diseases Department. In addition, Sellati said a warming climate has let certain species of ticks expand their range and those changes are reflected in tick surveys in Alabama and other parts of the United States.

