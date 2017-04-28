Tick trouble before summer's arrival
This photo taken on August 18, 2016 at the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in Bilthoven shows tick specimens used for a study on the new TBE tick virus. Researchers are investigating a new tick virus that has been found at the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in Bilthoven.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Apr 27
|Mel56
|172
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
