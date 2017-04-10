Tick Tock: Beware Of Early Start For ...

Tick Tock: Beware Of Early Start For Tick Season In Greenwich

As temperatures soar and kids enjoy spring break, beware of a danger lurking outside in the backyards, parks and woods of Fairfield County: Ticks. Experts are predicting that this could be a bad year for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses in Connecticut.

