Tick, tick, tick: Blood-suckers may get early start

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Ticks are normally thought of as a menace mostly in the warmer months when children, pets and adults spend more time outdoors and bring home the hitchhiking insects. But thanks to recent rain and snowfall together with a warmer February, they may be getting a head start this year.

