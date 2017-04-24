Thumbnail image

Thomas Hardye sixth form students have genetically profiled ticks collected by community volunteers from across Dorset to discover whether they contained the bacteria which causes Lyme disease and also other pathogens carried by ticks. Over the course of a two year project involving more than 50 students attending a weekly after-school club, students learned techniques normally only carried out in a university laboratory, then individually processed more than 200 ticks and managed to find the bacteria which causes Lyme disease present in one tick from Weymouth.

