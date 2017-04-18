Summer is almost here - and with it c...

Summer is almost here - and with it comes pests than can be more than just a pain

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Cambridge Evening News

Bites from garden bugs and ticks along with wasps and bee stings can be painful and are commonly seen in the GP surgery. Cambridgeshire GP Dr Emma Tiffin said the most common bugs to be aware of in the summer months are garden insects, such as flower bugs and ladybirds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr 11 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr 11 Threat of Rabies 2 1
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Mar 31 Heal yourself 171
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? (Oct '16) Jan '17 deb 2
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC