Spring sun brings warning over tick menace
WITH the arrival of spring Wiltshire Clinical Commissioning Group is advising people to brush up on their knowledge of ticks, tiny spider-like creatures found in woodland and long grass, to minimise their risk of infection, especially over the Easter break where many people will have outdoor activities planned. Ticks are present in most parts of the country and can be found in forests, woodland, heaths, moorland areas and urban parks.
