Showjumper retires top horse due to Lyme disease
The 15-year-old mare who Kimberly says "made all her dreams come true" has not come sound after the virus affected her coffin joints. "It's been a really painful year," said Kimberly, who hasn't been able to jump the mare since August 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horse and Hound.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Mar 31
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC