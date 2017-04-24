Number one in ticks, but probably not for long
Bennington County was the number one place in America to contract Lyme Disease in 2015. That's according to our own Department of Health, which says Vermont as a whole leads the country in tick-related illnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Mar 31
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC