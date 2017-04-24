Number one in ticks, but probably not for long

Number one in ticks, but probably not...

Tuesday

Bennington County was the number one place in America to contract Lyme Disease in 2015. That's according to our own Department of Health, which says Vermont as a whole leads the country in tick-related illnesses.

