More Ticks - And More Ticks With Lyme - Found Across Connecticut
Experts with the state's tick-testing program are warning of "higher tick abundance" across Connecticut this spring - and they say more are infected with the agent that causes Lyme disease. "We have received over 450 ticks so far this year," said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, who directs the tick-testing program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr 11
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Mar 31
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme? (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC