More Ticks - And More Ticks With Lyme - Found Across Connecticut

Experts with the state's tick-testing program are warning of "higher tick abundance" across Connecticut this spring - and they say more are infected with the agent that causes Lyme disease. "We have received over 450 ticks so far this year," said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, who directs the tick-testing program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.

