Mild winter will likely mean more ticks
If you're among the Ohioans spotting ticks already , you know the disease-carrying mites have gotten off to an early start this season. In fact, the tick season probably started more than a month ago, in mid-March - a little early thanks to a fairly mild winter and an early spring that kept the soil warm, said tick expert Glen Needham, an associate professor emeritus of entomology at Ohio State University.
