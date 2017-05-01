Mild winter will likely mean more ticks

If you're among the Ohioans spotting ticks already , you know the disease-carrying mites have gotten off to an early start this season. In fact, the tick season probably started more than a month ago, in mid-March - a little early thanks to a fairly mild winter and an early spring that kept the soil warm, said tick expert Glen Needham, an associate professor emeritus of entomology at Ohio State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.