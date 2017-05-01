Mild winter will likely mean more ticks

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

If you're among the Ohioans spotting ticks already , you know the disease-carrying mites have gotten off to an early start this season. In fact, the tick season probably started more than a month ago, in mid-March - a little early thanks to a fairly mild winter and an early spring that kept the soil warm, said tick expert Glen Needham, an associate professor emeritus of entomology at Ohio State University.

