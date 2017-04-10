Martine McCutcheon reveals she now has LYME disease
'It plays havoc with me': Martine McCutcheon reveals she now has LYME disease as well as M.E. as she claims her illnesses make her lose weight slower than other people She's spoken in the past about suffering from chronic illness M.E. and now Martine McCutcheon has revealed she has been diagnosed with Lyme disease as well. The 40-year-old posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, in which she made the latest revelation about her health.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|15 hr
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|15 hr
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Mar 31
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
