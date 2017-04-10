Maine set new record for Lyme disease...

Maine set new record for Lyme disease cases last year

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says reported cases of Lyme disease reached an all-time high in the state last year. The agency says the total of 1,464 cases surpassed the previous high of 1,410 in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Mar 31 Heal yourself 171
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC