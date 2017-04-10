Maine set new record for Lyme disease cases last year
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says reported cases of Lyme disease reached an all-time high in the state last year. The agency says the total of 1,464 cases surpassed the previous high of 1,410 in 2014.
