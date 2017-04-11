Lyme disease ticks off capital

People in Ottawa are ticked off about Lyme disease and they're biting back with a fundraiser in Centretown to raise awareness among the public and cash for the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation. Lyme disease is spread by deer ticks that carry Borrelia bacteria.

