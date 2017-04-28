Lyme disease sufferers call on Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu for support
Lisa Dennys and Roanne Martin hold up Lyme Disease Awareness Month ribbons they're sending to Ottawa with Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu. The Sarnia-area women are advocating for better testing and treatment in Canada for sufferers of the complex infectious disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
