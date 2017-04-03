Lyme disease researcher says he's surprised by recent northwestern Ontario findings
Deer ticks, or black-legged ticks, are one of the species of tick that can cause lyme disease. An Ontario researcher who studies lyme disease in Canada says there's increasing evidence that it is prevalent in northwestern Ontario - particularly in the far west, around Kenora.
