Lyme Disease in Horses

Horse & Hound Veterinary Services has an in-house blood test to screen horses and ponies for Lyme disease, a tick-transferred disease. This test is very simple and only requires a tiny sample of blood and 10 minutes of your time for the results! You will know if your equine pal has been exposed to the Lyme-causing Borrelia burgdorferi organisms before leaving our clinic.

