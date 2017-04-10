Lyme disease imposes large cost on th...

Lyme disease imposes large cost on the northeast United States

Read more: EurekAlert!

As people across the northeastern U.S. begin venturing back into the outdoors with the arrival of spring, they will make 1 billion fewer trips than they otherwise would have if Lyme disease didn't exist, a new Yale study concludes. In an analysis published in the journal Environmental and Resource Economics , researchers found that perceived risks of contracting Lyme disease on average cause a person in the Northeast to forego eight 73-minute outdoor trips per year, costing them about nine hours of outdoor time per year.

