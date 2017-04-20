Kelly Osbourne diagnosed with neurological disease which left ...
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread to humans by infected ticks and if isn't treated promptly or effectively can leave extensive damage to the joints, nerves and brain. Kelly documents details of the neurological condition in her new memoir, There's No F***ing Secret: Letters From A Bada** Bitch.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Mar 31
|Heal yourself
|171
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Synergy Protocol (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|428
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan '17
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
