Kelly Osbourne diagnosed with neurolo...

Kelly Osbourne diagnosed with neurological disease which left ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Star

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread to humans by infected ticks and if isn't treated promptly or effectively can leave extensive damage to the joints, nerves and brain. Kelly documents details of the neurological condition in her new memoir, There's No F***ing Secret: Letters From A Bada** Bitch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cat & Dog Vaccination Clinic Saturday April 29th Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Mar 31 Heal yourself 171
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan '17 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan '17 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC