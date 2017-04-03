High Mouse Population Creating a Bad ...

High Mouse Population Creating a Bad Tick Season in Manitoba, Expert Says

An increased mouse population in combination with warmer temperatures is creating the ideal conditions for ticks, according to a local expert. Ryus St. Pierre, a volunteer tick surveyor with the Manitoba Lyme Disease Group says it's going to a particularly bad year for ticks in Manitoba - so campers, bikers and hikers beware.

