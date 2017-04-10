Experts: Expect a very buggy spring and summer

Experts at the National Pest Management Association say due to the mild winter and periodic heavy precipitation, Americans should expect a very buggy spring and summer. "Ticks, mosquitoes, ants and other pests will be out in full force this spring and summer," said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist and vice president of technical and regulatory affairs for the NPMA.

