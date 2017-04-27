Doctors explain best way to easily remove a tick
Experts are predicting that this summer will be particularly bad for ticks across the Sooner State because of the mild winter. Dr. Melinda Cail, from Mercy Clinic, says that ticks can cause Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme Disease, Ehrlichiosis, Tularemia, Southern Tick Associated Rash Illness and Heartland Virus.
