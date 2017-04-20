Blacklegged ticks already making pres...

Blacklegged ticks already making presence known

Tick season is officially upon us, although it's too early to say how bad it will be compared to previous years. A surveyor with the Manitoba Lyme Disease Group found 13 blacklegged ticks in a single outing last week, according to the awareness organization.

