100 doctors unable to diagnose dancer's tick Lyme Disease

Aspiring dancer, 28, struck down by mystery disease that more than ONE HUNDRED doctors could not diagnose after being bitten by a tick An aspiring dancer who fell chronically ill after being bitten by a tick is finally undergoing lifesaving treatment after more than 100 doctors failed to diagnose her. Janine Mieni, a 28-year-old from Western Sydney, was dreaming of becoming a star when she was bitten by the parasite during a primary school camping trip on the Hawkesbury River.

